Libya situation has reached crucial juncture: UN envoy

The top UN envoy in Libya Ghassan Salame said on Wednesday that the situation in Libya has reached a crucial juncture.



"We are working to prevent recent developments and tensions on the ground from escalating, and instead to pivot to stability and a political compact which will enable an end to the crisis in the country," Salame, UN Secretary-General's special representative for Libya, told the Security Council.



Whilst there were some minor incidents, the peaceful arrival of General Khalifa Haftar's forces at Sabha, an oasis city in southwestern Libya, on Jan. 13, "was generally perceived as a positive and stabilizing development," he said.



Salame said that the Libya National Army has brought a large measure of security and stability to the South which enabled the parallel bank in the east to deliver bank notes to Sabha, but it is unclear how long the campaign can be sustained given the long resupply lines and the limited financial resources of the parallel government.



Salame, who is also the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), said that the mission has supported two rounds of preparatory talks between the advisors of Prime Minister Fayez Serraj and General Haftar.



As a result of those talks, the two leaders met in Abu Dhabi and agreed to a number of principles: Libya shall be a civilian and democratically governed state that enjoys full civilian control of the military, and a peaceful transition of power, he said.



The two parties also agreed on the need to unify Libya's long-divided institutions and for the scheduling of national elections before the end of the year, said Salame.



Following the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political division.



Serraj heads Libya's internationally-recognized government in the capital Tripoli while Haftar leads the army, which is allied with the eastern-based government, as Libya is politically divided between two governments in the east and the west, both competing for legitimacy.

