42 centrally-administrated SOEs targeted in new round of disciplinary inspection

Forty-two state-owned enterprises (SOEs) administrated by central authorities and three central government agencies are the target of the latest round of routine disciplinary inspection to be carried out by the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, an official statement said Wednesday.



Among the SOEs on the list are China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, China North Industries Group Corporation Limited, China National Petroleum Corporation, State Grid Corporation of China, China Huaneng Group Co., LTD., China Telecommunications Corporation, and China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Limited.



The three central government agencies targeted are the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the National Energy Administration, and the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense.

