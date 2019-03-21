Brazil, Mexico vehicle trade agreement takes effect

The Brazilian government said a trade agreement with Mexico on light vehicles has taken effect on Tuesday.



The agreement enables free trade of light vehicles in the two countries, eliminating import and export tariffs in the sector.



"The return to free trade between Brazil and Mexico is an important step to deepen the trade relationship between Latin America's two largest economies," said a joint statement by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Relations and Economy.



Free trade for heavy vehicles (trucks and buses) and their parts could come in 2020, with bilateral negotiations on this front scheduled in the coming months.



The Brazilian government has also expressed interest in "expanding free trade with Mexico in other sectors," saying it intends to resume negotiations for a more comprehensive free trade agreement with Mexico, which have been stagnant since 2017.

