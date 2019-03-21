China to honor 200 model civil servants

China plans to honor 200 model civil servants, according to a statement from the organization and publicity departments of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Wednesday.



They will be granted the title, "civil servants who the people deem satisfactory," a top-level award for civil servants.



The candidates will be assessed according to their political stance, competence and integrity, the statement said, adding that they must be loyal to the Party, devoted to the people, diligent, and upright.



Officials working at the grass-roots level will be preferred, it said.



The campaign will also select 100 model work units of civil servants.



The campaign, an effort to improve the competence of civil servants, has been held eight times since 1996.

