Malaysian PM to visit Pakistan over business, bilateral ties

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will pay a three-day official visit to Pakistan to strengthen business and bilateral ties, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.



Mahathir is scheduled to meet with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan President Arif Alvi, the ministry said in a statement.



Mahathir will jointly officiate the ground breaking for a plant by Malaysian national car manufacturer Proton with Imran, in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.



"The visit underlines the significance and importance Malaysia attaches to its relationship with Pakistan. It will also be an opportunity for both leaders to exchange views on a range of global and regional issues of common concern," the ministry said.



Pakistan is Malaysia's third largest trading partner in South Asia and total trade with Pakistan rose from 1.34 billion US dollars in 2017 to 1.47 billion US dollars last year, the ministry said.

