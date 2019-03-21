China has full confidence in relations with Kazakhstan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/21 2:32:38





Responding to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's resignation on Tuesday, spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing that Nazarbayev was the founder of the country and a national leader deeply supported by the Kazakh people. China understands the decision made by President Nazarbayev.



Committed to advancing the China-Kazakhstan friendship, President Nazarbayev promoted the establishment of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, and supported and actively participated in the



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was just sworn in as Kazakhstan's president, has been an old friend and a good friend that Chinese people are familiar with. China hopes and believes Kazakhstan will constantly make new achievements in national development and construction, he said.



Noting that China and Kazakhstan are important neighbors, Geng said bilateral relations have kept high-standard development at present, and it is in the common interests and also the consensus of both countries to deepen China-Kazakhstan all-round cooperation.

China has full confidence in its relations and future cooperation with Kazakhstan, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.Responding to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's resignation on Tuesday, spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing that Nazarbayev was the founder of the country and a national leader deeply supported by the Kazakh people. China understands the decision made by President Nazarbayev.Committed to advancing the China-Kazakhstan friendship, President Nazarbayev promoted the establishment of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, and supported and actively participated in the Belt and Road cooperation, Geng said, adding that China highly evaluates his efforts.Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was just sworn in as Kazakhstan's president, has been an old friend and a good friend that Chinese people are familiar with. China hopes and believes Kazakhstan will constantly make new achievements in national development and construction, he said.Noting that China and Kazakhstan are important neighbors, Geng said bilateral relations have kept high-standard development at present, and it is in the common interests and also the consensus of both countries to deepen China-Kazakhstan all-round cooperation.