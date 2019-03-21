Wang Chen elected China Law Society director

Wang Chen, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Wednesday was elected director of the China Law Society (CLS) at the closing meeting of its eighth congress.



Speaking at the meeting, Wang urged the CLS to make contributions to the country's reform and opening-up, and make innovations and develop Chinese socialist rule of law theory.



The CLS's work should cater to the needs of those at the grassroots level and serve the people, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.



Jurists and other law professionals should shoulder their responsibility while the country advances law-based governance in all fields, he said.



The CLS's eighth congress opened Tuesday.

