Protest over student's death continues in Bangladesh

Students in parts of Bangladesh capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday took to the street in protest over a student's death in a tragic incident of reckless driving.



In Dhaka, thousands of students in various strategically important places blocked roads and streets for hours since morning to press home their demands including safe road.



The student of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) died on the spot after he was run over by a bus on the highway linking Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with the center of Dhaka on Tuesday.



In line with the agitating students' demand for safe road, Dhaka North City Corporation authorities Wednesday laid foundation of a footbridge where the university student was killed.



TV footage shows law enforcers have been trying to convince or disperse defiant protesters in the afternoon.



Law enforcers already detained a driver and his assistant responsible for the accident and seized the bus.



In Bangladesh, road accidents have reached an epidemic level in the recent years.



In July last year, students in their tens of thousands brought parts of Dhaka to a standstill for days after two students were killed by a speeding bus in a similar fashion.



Bangladesh has one of the highest fatality rates for road accidents in the world mainly due to shoddy highways, poorly maintained vehicles, violation of traffic rules and lack of monitoring from the traffic department.

