No longer a peace haven, New Zealand needs to keep close watch on gun ownership

Editor's Note:

The mass shooting at two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand on March 15 triggered a heated discussion over gun control across the country. Some suggested the attacks occurred mainly because of lax gun laws. On Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced bans of all military-style semi-automatic guns and assault rifles. What was gun control like in New Zealand before? What should the New Zealand government do after the tragedy? Two Chinese experts shared their views with the Global Times.

Chen Hong, professor and director of Australian Studies Centre and New Zealand Studies Centre, East China Normal University

New Zealand and Australia, with multiculturalism as their national policies, enjoy sound public security and harmonious relations among ethnic groups. There are no large predators in the two countries. From this perspective, there is no need for individuals to own guns.

Large swathes of land in both New Zealand and Australia are in the wilderness. Farmers and herdsmen sometimes carry guns when farming or grazing animals. Those who need guns must apply for a firearms license. But simple shotguns or air guns should be enough. Semi-automatic guns and military-style weapons are completely unnecessary.

Previously, Australia was not strict on gun control. But the Port Arthur massacre in 1996 claimed dozens of lives and wounded many. Drawing lessons from the bitter incident, the Australian government radically changed its gun laws with stricter protocols, "bought and destroyed more than 600,000 civilian-owned firearms, according to The Atlantic. Twenty years later, the result has been remarkable.

In the meantime, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party was established as an Australian political party. The party represents people's right to legally own guns. The methods above are effective ways of ensuring safety and security through tightened gun control while protecting people's civil rights.

Gun control in New Zealand has been looser than that in Australia. Wellington needs to learn from Canberra.

After the incident, the New Zealand government must make up its mind to make gun control stronger, eliminate objections, and improve awareness of gun control as well as its supervision on the internet where hate speech and violence can be easily spread to dominate young people's mind.

Western societies emphasize civil liberty and freedom of individuals. But when it comes to regulation over guns, any excuse is pale in the face of innocent casualties.







Li Wei, a counterterrorism expert at the Beijing-based China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations

The biggest challenge New Zealand faces is managing the legally held guns and their owners.

The government of New Zealand scans people who apply to own guns but overlooks whom the guns go to or how they are used. It is not wrong to keep gun owners under vigilance, as it is these people who use firearms in both acceptable and unacceptable ways.

But attention should also be paid to the registration of guns. Every gun sold should be traceable and a tab kept on the number of guns an owner possesses or if a weapon has been illegally modified to make it more powerful.

Meanwhile, security departments need to pay more attention to the supervision of gun owners after they have successfully got a license. The perpetrator of the mass shooting in New Zealand posted extremist messages before the carnage. If the police could have noticed that, the tragedy might have been prevented. This is a sad example. The New Zealand government should learn lessons and strengthen the supervision of people allegedly influenced by extremism.

The country has failed thrice in attempting to amend its gun laws after 2000. The tragedy could be a break point but it won't be easy to make changes. Although the prime minister of New Zealand announced a ban, it needs to be approved by parliament before taking effect. Not powered by laws, the ban would be nothing but empty talk.

A strict gun ban usually faces backlash from the people, a country's culture and traditions. After the ban on specific models was announced, many people expressed their support. Although some oppose stricter gun ownership control, the government should encourage people to give up the guns they own. The experience of Australia could be helpful as the two neighboring countries have a lot in common and a buy-back plan might work.