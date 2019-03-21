New Zealand bans assault weapons

Triggers renewed calls for US gun controls from lawmakers

New Zealand imposed a ban on assault weapons Thursday, moving swiftly following the Christchurch massacre and triggering renewed calls from leading American politicians for gun controls in the US.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons were now banned with immediate effect, making good on a pledge to the country of the military-style weapons used in last week's slaughter of 50 people.



The killings at two Christchurch mosques by an Australian white supremacist have caused national soul-searching over New Zealand's lax gun laws.



But the crackdown promises to have political repercussions beyond the country's shores, including in the US where gun control is one of the most divisive national political issues.



"In short, every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday will be banned in this country," Ardern said.



She added that high-capacity magazines and devices similar to bump stocks - which allow users to fire weapons faster - will also be banned.



Proponents of gun control in the US and around the world praised the move and denounced the powerful US pro-gun lobby on social media, while American gun supporters defended their constitutional right to bear arms.



"This is what real action to stop gun violence looks like," Democratic US Senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders tweeted.



"We must follow New Zealand's lead, take on the NRA [National Rifle Association] and ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons in the United States."



High-profile Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez contrasted Ardern's swift action with US failure to enact even modest controls following recurring horrific shootings such as at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012, in which 20 children and six school staff died.



"Sandy Hook happened six years ago and we can't even get the Senate to hold a vote on universal background checks," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.



US President Donald Trump did not immediately react on his Twitter feed, but NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch responded to Sanders by tweeting that "the US isn't NZ."



"While they do not have an inalienable right to bear arms and to self defense, we do," she said.



Accused shooter Brenton Tarrant livestreamed the carnage in real-time, sparking worldwide revulsion and concern over access to guns and the use of social media by extremists.



Tarrant had written that he planned to use firearms for his attacks to encourage US gun control advocates to push for curbs, thus tearing open the bitter political debate.



"This attempted abolishment of rights by the left will result in a dramatic polarization of the people in the United States and eventually a fracturing of the US along cultural and racial lines," he wrote.





