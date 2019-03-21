Britain’s May angers MPs in Brexit blame-game

UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday faced a backlash after blaming lawmakers for the Brexit chaos gripping Britain - the very people she hopes will finally approve her withdrawal deal.



May made a rare address to the public on Wednesday, putting the onus on MPs to break the deadlock with just eight days to go until Britain is officially due to leave the EU.



"You the public have had enough. You're tired of the infighting. You're tired of the political games and the arcane procedural rows," she said.



"Tired of MPs talking about nothing else but Brexit. You want this stage of the Brexit process to be over and done with. I agree. I am on your side. It is now time for MPs to decide," she added.



May was in Brussels on Thursday to ask for a short extension to the March 29 deadline, with a third vote on her unpopular deal expected in parliament next week.



She lost the two previous votes by majorities of 230 and 149, but did little to win over MPs by portraying them as being against the public.



"Her speech was incendiary and irresponsible," said Labour MP Wes Streeting.



"If any harm comes to any of us, she will have to accept her share of responsibility."



Labour colleague Lisa Nandy, a Brexit supporter who has previously suggested she was open to May's deal, called the comments "dangerous and reckless."



Pro-EU backbencher Dominic Grieve led the Conservative backlash, criticizing a similar speech made by May in the House of Commons earlier in the day.



The former attorney general is one of those the premier is trying to win over to vote for her deal, but said he had "never felt more ashamed to be a member of the Conservative party, or to lend her my support."



"When the prime minister came to despatch box today... I confessed I think it was the worst moment I have experienced since I came into the House of Commons," he said.



"She spent most of her time castigating the House for its misconduct and at no stage did she pause to consider whether it is in fact the way she is leading this government which might be contributing to this situation. I have to say I could have wept."



