China's 2nd largest e-commerce platform joins social credit system battle

Richard Liu Qiangdong (center), founder and chairman of JD.com Inc, applauds during an IPO ceremony at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York on May 22, 2014. File photo: VCG

JD.com Inc founder Richard Liu Qiangdong will introduce a new social credit system in his hometown of Suqian, East China's Jiangsu Province.JD, China's second largest e-commerce platform, which is backed by internet giant Tencent, has elevated its JD iCity business to the level of a "strategic" sector and rolled out a system that will rank the social credit score of every citizen in Suqian, according to a report by domestic news site thepaper.cn.Zheng Yu, vice president of JD Group, said the city management system will include an artificial intelligence-powered rating system analyzing multiple data pools to calculate individuals' credit ratings.The ratings will be shared among number of industry organizations and government departments for background checks to improve city governance and avoid credit breaches."In Suqian, the borrowing of books from libraries and the parking of bicycles will be referred to in our ratings," Zheng said.Zheng said JD's strength in technology could ensure the sharing of information across multiple government institutions, where data is stored, without leaking individuals' privacy.The ratings will be scenario-applicable, Zheng said. For example, the system will factor in the difference in the credit required to rent a shared bicycle and that needed to borrow the money to buy a car.The system could also offer credit data on small and medium-sized companies trying to secure bank loans.