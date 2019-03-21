Microsoft collaboration shows China’s open stance in technology

Microsoft's office building in Beijing File photo: VCG

The first public service platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) technology by Microsoft was launched on Wednesday in Laoshan, East China's Shandong Province.The collaboration shows the open attitude of China toward technology cooperation and stands in sharp contrast with the isolated stance of the US, expert said.The platform was launched as part of a series of collaboration efforts between Microsoft and the Laoshan government and the Qingdao-based Huashi Cloud Education Technology Co, in an attempt to build a national VR industrial center and AI industrial park, according to a statement released by Microsoft on Wednesday.In 2018, Microsoft signed a strategic cooperation contract, under which the US-based technology giant planned to start in-depth cooperation and exploration with the local government and enterprises in areas including AI, VR, cloud computing, big data applications, talent training and technology exchange.Fu Liang, an industry analyst based in Beijing, told the Global Times that Microsoft's cooperation shows that China is embracing international cooperation with a open attitude."Unlike US, which is now shutting itself off from technology cooperation with China, China is very welcoming when it comes to technology exchanges and cooperation," Fu said."Of course, there will be concerns over sensitive technology exchanges, and I think that's what worries the US. But with the right regulation, many of the risks can be averted. To shut down all cooperation is not sensible."He also noted that such international cooperation efforts as the one involving Microsoft are not uncommon in the areas of information technology, computer science and telecommunications. These are sectors that can benefit greatly from cooperation synergy and unified standards.In recent years some other companies, such as Qualcomm and Samsung, have sought cooperation with Chinese companies with leading technologies such as Huawei. Fu said that while there are concerns over competition and technology transfer in this business, generally it is an area where the future cannot be monopolized.High-technology specialties such as IT and AI are actually reliant on unified industrial standards and joint technology development to meet the demands of the market, so companies need to cooperate to find out what the future has in store, Fu said."It is an industry where there is the cut-and-thrust of competition, but it is also an industry where no one wants to miss out. Everyone can get a better deal out of cooperation, which can push the development of the whole industry further."As home to tens of millions of users, China has attracted international companies with its leading technologies and huge market potential."In the exploration of new information technology, China has been leading the pack in some aspects, such as 5G, and it is not surprising that it has been attracting foreign companies to seek cooperation," Fu said.