Marco Polo a favored trademark of Chinese businesses

Marco Polo has long been a household name both in the East and the West. In his book The Travels of Marco Polo, this 13th-Century Italian merchant and explorer recorded his traveling experiences, showing the great size, rich culture and prosperity of China and many other Asian cities and countries then.
For centuries, Polo and his writings have opened a window to numerous Europeans who were curious about the mysterious, glamorous Eastern land. As a symbol of the time-honored friendship between China and Italy, Polo is still remembered and liked by many people of the two countries.
In China, the man is so popular that many enterprises have named themselves Marco Polo or registered trademarks of Marco Polo. Searching the key words "ma ke bo luo (Marco Polo's Chinese translation)" on businesses research platform tianyancha.com, one can see over 2,000 results containing company names and trademarks in various fields.
The Marco Polo Group based in South China's Guangdong Province, for instance, is an architectural ceramics manufacturer and distributor that many Chinese residents have heard about. "I see its ceramic tile advertisements on TV sometimes," 27-year-old Shanghai citizen Chen Liang told the Global Times.
The first time Chen knew this Italian explorer was during her junior high-school classes. "My history teacher told us that Polo traveled to China in our Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368)," she recalled.
In the food industry, China's leading meat processor Henan Shuanghui Investment and Development Co produces a ham sausage named "Marco Polo". Its retail price is around 9 yuan ($1.35) per 250 grams.
Though having not tasted this ham sausage, Chen said she has tried some other "Marco Polo" food products. "In Shanghai, there is a bakery brand Marco Polo with several chain stores across the city," she said, adding that she has also encountered a few Western-style restaurants named Marco Polo, especially those that serve Italian food.
Marco Polo can be the brand of a chain hotel as well. The Hong Kong-based Marco Polo Hotels has 13 branches in Hong Kong, Chinese mainland and the Philippines, according to its official website.
Italian student Viviana Stefani said she knows this hotel chain. "I heard that some Chinese companies like to use Marco Polo as their brand or trademark," she told the Global Times.
"I guess the reason (why there are so many 'Marco Polo' brands and trademarks in China) is that he was closely linked to the Silk Road
," said the 23-year-old, who studies Chinese-English translation and interpretation at Shanghai International Studies University. "Through the Silk Road, Polo built a bridge between the East and the West. He was very important not only to Italy but also to China and Chinese people."
Chen agreed. "Polo and his works contributed to the mutual understanding between people of the two countries," she said. "It is no exaggeration to say that, in today's China, almost everyone knows him."
Qi Xijia contributed to this story