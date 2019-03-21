Tibet holds lectures to strengthen monks’ legal, political knowledge

Two monks stop to chat at Tashilhunpo Monastery in Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on March 8. Photo: Li Qian/GT

Counties in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region launched a lecture tour to promote legal and policy awareness among monks and nuns and safeguard national unity.Gonggar county in Shannan Prefecture has started its 2019 education campaign and plans to make the campaign a regular activity.Starting March 5, lecturers, who are mostly monks and nuns, informed other monks and nuns in the county on how to firmly uphold the leadership of the Communist Party of China and unswervingly follow the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and they also spoke on how to safeguard national unity and strengthen ethnic unity, Tibet Daily reported on Thursday.The campaign said monks and nuns should be politically reliable and take a clear-cut and firm stance, be profound in religious knowledge, be convincing in morality and play an active role at critical moments, according to a special workshop held in 2018, Tibet.cn reported.Cona county in Shannan also launched a similar campaign on March 11, which incorporated education on the Constitution and other laws to raise monks' legal awareness and understanding of national policies, according to the regional government's website.Legal education among monks and nuns is necessary and timely, which can play a key role in regional stability, Xiong Kunxin, an ethnic studies professor at Tibet University in Lhasa, told the Global Times on Thursday.In some areas, where most people believe in Buddhism, monks and nuns who have a deeper understanding of laws and national policies can better promote the policies among believers, according to Xiong.