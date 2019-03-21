Nazarbayev’s resignation politically wise

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
On Tuesday, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan's long-serving president, unexpectedly announced his decision to resign in a televised address. It has attracted global media attention and shocked the academia.
Nazarbayev's achievements make him one of the greatest politicians in the history of Kazakhstan. He had been leading the country before the Soviet Union's disintegration to which he was a witness. After Kazakhstan became independent, Nazarbayev chose a path of development suitable to rejuvenate his country, making Kazakhstan the most prestigious nation in Central Asia.
Although Nazarbayev's resignation is unexpected, his decision sounds rational if we analyze his thought process and moves.
First, Nazarbayev quit the key position at a good time, leaving space for Kazakhstan's new generation of leaders to grow up. It can ensure Kazakhstan's political stability in the long run.
Second, Nazarbayev has not completely withdrawn from the core of the state leadership. He will remain head of the Security Council and chief of the ruling Nur Otan party, acting as a "stabilizer" in Kazakhstan's political future.
Third, with one year left for the general election, Nazarbayev will have plenty of time to select the right candidate for the presidency and ensure his or her successful election.
Some commentators say Nazarbayev followed former Russian president Boris Yeltsin, who unexpectedly resigned and recommended Vladimir Putin as his successor. However, the situations in which Nazarbayev and Yeltsin found themselves are different. When Yeltsin handed over power, Russia was in turmoil; while under the leadership of Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan is flourishing. When Yeltsin transferred power, there were domestic conflicts and fierce power struggles in Russia and he lacked prestige. During Nazarbayev's administration, Kazakhstan's elites were united and no one is able to challenge his prestige.
The "post-Nazarbayev" era is coming. It remains to be seen how Kazakhstan and Nazarbayev's successor will carry on the past achievements Nazarbayev has made.
It was under Nazarbayev's leadership that Kazakhstan gained independence. With Nazarbayev as its president, Kazakhstan had basically completed the goal of market transition and overcome various difficulties at the beginning of independence. Nazarbayev had made a series of strategies on developing the economy, leading Kazakhstan into the top 50 nations in the world, with GDP per capita exceeding $10,000. Kazakhstan's future task is to be ranked among the top 30 in the world. Kazakhstan has become a power worthy of the name.
In foreign policy, Nazarbayev advocated a diversified and balanced diplomatic strategy, which won global respect for Kazakhstan and created a good external environment for the country. He focused on developing relations with neighboring countries in Central Asia and tried to attenuate the damage to ties because of disputes left over by history.
Nazarbayev also initiated a series of mechanisms and proposals aimed at improving regional relations, such as participating in the Commonwealth of Independent States, Collective Security Treaty Organization and Eurasian Economic Union, and promoting ties with Russia. In the meantime, he maintained good relations with European powers and the US. He visited the US and European countries several times, making the West a lever for balancing regional powers' relations. Moreover, he established comprehensive partnership relations with China and cooperated with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Belt and Road
Initiative, extending Kazakhstan's space for international cooperation.
It can be said that Kazakhstan's fame largely rests on Nazarbayev. The question whether Kazakhstan can continue to take the lead in Central Asia and play a balancing act with other major powers leaves room for discussion.The author is an associate research fellow at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.