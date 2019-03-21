Jiangsu chemical plant blast kills 6, injures 30

An explosion at a chemical plant in Yancheng, East China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday killed at least six people.



Another 30 were severely injured by the blast, the Beijing News reported, noting that the injured have been sent to hospitals in time.



An investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway, according to the report.



The Ministry of Emergency Management said 41 fire trucks and 188 firefighters were at the site and "31 people had been rescued," according the news release on the Yancheng government's Wechat account.



Global Times





