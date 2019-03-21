Beijing launches patriotic education campaign

Students in Beijing sing patriotic songs flash mob style. Photo: Courtesy of people.com.cn
Beijing schools, including kindergartens, plan to carry out patriotic education activities monthly to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) after a campaign launched by education authorities in the capital on Wednesday.
Education authorities, including the Ministry of Education
and Beijing Municipal Education Commission (BMEC), launched a patriotic education campaign at Tsinghua University, people.com.cn reported on Wednesday.
Patriotic education activities will run the whole year, and schools including kindergartens, elementary and high schools and universities will hold activities monthly in conjunction with major festivals.
Students are asked to learn the history of the Chinese Communist Party, PRC and China's reform and opening-up.
Cultural performances, including singing flash mob style and telling inspirational stories, would show the patriotic spirit of teachers and students.
They could express patriotic enthusiasm through practical actions, a spokesman of BEMC was quoted by people.com.cn as saying.
"We selected some children from each class and gave a singing performance with the song 'My Motherland and I' last week," a teacher who requested anonymity from Guangming Kindergarten in Beijing's Dongcheng district, told the Global Times on Thursday.
Three schools reached by the Global Times on Thursday said that they have been holding activities even prior to the BEMC notice.
"I often tell my students the story of Lei Feng, a role model for selflessness, to let them know helping is a kind of morality, and I will ask my students to make a poster to write and draw their feelings after a red research study," Wang Liping, an ideological teacher at Peking University Elementary School, told the Global Times on Thursday.
Students are also required to participate in social practices and doing volunteer work to express their patriotic enthusiasm through actions.
Some elementary students in Haidian district donated more than 600 pairs of shoes to the Bayi Aimin school in Kashi, Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region in March, Wang told the Global Times.