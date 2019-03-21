Hard to stop China’s English-learning frenzy

One frequently comes across online English learning courses advertised in major Chinese cities. Even in second- and third-tier cities, the craze to learn English is peaking. My cousin, who works for a State enterprise in a third-tier city, complained about the difficulty of finding a native English-speaking tutor.



Chinese have devoted enormous resources to learning English, which has been included in compulsory school education for decades. A recent post on Chinese Weibo questioning the use of learning the language with so much effort and investment, often from an early age, has caused quite a stir.



Online celebrity Huaqianfang's series of posts this week brought into question the necessity of "the whole country learning English bitterly." To most ordinary people, English is a useless skill, he commented. A small number of professional translators and Artificial Intelligence (in the future) can in large part fill the need of translating materials. His central argument is that it is a waste if the frenzy continues this way.



The fever to learn English started when China adopted reform and opening-up in the late 1970s. New Concept English was a popular textbook nationwide. Follow Me was a regular shown on the State broadcaster. It was also from then that English was gradually included in compulsory school education. In gaokao, or the national college entrance examination, English carries substantial weight.



Riding the wave of English learning and later studying abroad, people like Yu Minhong, founder of New Oriental English and Li Yang, who started Crazy English, made a fortune by discovering maverick ways of learning English.



Today, Chinese children can reach native English-speaking teachers via platforms such as vipkid. Bilingual kindergartens are coveted by Chinese parents despite being more expensive than ordinary KGs.



Huaqianfang's views triggered a maelstrom of opposition. No professional translator can cover a wide range of subjects; the essence of language will be lost if one only reads translated work. Some asked why it was important to learn math from an early age when few would grow up to be mathematicians.



The fact that Huaqianfang's question over merits of learning English caused an extensive debate is itself intriguing. When the English fever started, the country was extremely poor and desperately needed to catch up with more advanced countries.



After decades of being shut out of the world, people yearned for new knowledge and mastering English was a good way to achieve it.



Fast forward to today when the country is the second largest economy in the world, making progress in many industrial and academic fields, the interest in learning English remains the same, if it is not more.



English language skills have always given job seekers an advantage during the process of China's opening-up. As China deepens integration with the world, instead of being a plus, English is taken as a basic skill with the proficiency to gauge one's overall quality. It could, for example, be used to assess the depth of one's knowledge and the breadth of one's vision.



Perhaps the essential reason for China's enduring English-learning wave is the desire of every individual to catch up and stay competitive. For elite Chinese, it could open the doors to Ivy League universities or multinationals. In rural areas, parents enroll kids in bilingual kindergartens so they can be a step closer to peers in big cities.



The driving force that keeps individuals making progress is perhaps also the reason that makes China keep striving forward.



The author is a commentator with the Global Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn

