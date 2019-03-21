Philippine foreign minister praises Chinese system

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in Beijing on Wednesday. At the joint press briefing with Wang, Locsin spoke highly of the Communist Party of China and praised China's unique political system as an advantage: "There is no propulsion as strong as people power, but it demands the direction of a single hand… That hand is absent in Western democracy. That direction the Communist Party has supplied. No other institution anywhere in the world could do it."



Although Locsin's words triggered Western media dissatisfaction, they were based on facts. As the second-largest economy today, China's rise is closely connected to its political system. No one can deny that.



What is the standard for judging a system? It is not the Western model, but whether the system can benefit a country's development and raise people's living standards in the long run. In the past 40 years, China's system has averted economic crisis and tided the country through the global and Asian financial crises. But Western countries failed at that. Locsin was simply telling the truth.



And it takes courage to tell the truth on this question. Some Western media have complicated the question in the belief that Western democracy is the only standard for a good system. This may lead to prejudice against the China model. Instead of being selectively deaf to China's achievements, people should come to China and witness the country's development by themselves.



Some Western people say that the US system is the best in the world, as the country has become the world's largest economy. But take the Philippines. The Southeast Asian country almost copied the US political system. Although the Philippines used to flourish economically in the 20th century, today the country has a huge gap between rich and poor and has to receive economic aid from foreign countries. The US system fits the US, but it is not a universally accepted model that fits every country.



In fact, Manila has already started to question the US system. Earlier this month Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte queried the US promise to protect the Philippines from an attack in the South China Sea. "They still do not have a budget. I almost experienced that," he said. Duterte is obviously losing trust in his country's long-standing ally. He has found flaws in the US system, which has caused a stalemate between his ruling party and the opposition party. Consequently it is hard for the Duterte administration to make and carry out decisions, which eventually leads to an inefficient government.



Both Duterte and Locsin's statements reflect the fact that Manila has realized simply copying and relying on the US system will never help. But more importantly, the Philippines should understand this: The best model is not the US system or the Chinese system, but the one that best fits its own national conditions. China's model is in line with its own social and historical conditions, leading to the country's rise. This is the most important lesson that the Philippines and other developing countries should draw from China's unique path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

