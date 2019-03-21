Xi kicks off Italian visit

Elementary students from Rome Convitto Nazionale Vittorio Emanuele II, a prestigious Italian boarding school, say hello ("nihao") in Chinese to reporters. The school has the largest Confucius Classroom in Italy, and learning the Chinese language and culture is popular among the students. Photo: Cao Siqi/GT

As Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in Rome on Thursday afternoon to kick off his official visit to Italy, overseas Chinese in Italy, Chinese companies and Italian society expressed their great expectations of the deals that the two countries will sign and pledged to contribute more to enhance bilateral ties.This visit comes at a time when China and Italy celebrate the 15th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership this year and the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year.During his visit to Italy, Xi will hold talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and meet presidents of the Senate of the Republic and the Italian Chamber of Deputies.They are expected to exchange in-depth views on China-Italy and China-EU relations , as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern.President Xi and Prime Minister Conte will also witness the signing of inter-government cooperation documents and commercial agreements.It is widely expected that Italy and China will agree on a Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during Xi's visit, making Italy the first G7 country to sign such a deal and showing Rome's enthusiasm and openness for opportunities brought about by the BRI.Conte said Tuesday that closer cooperation with China within the framework of BRI is in line with Italy's national interests, the Xinhua News Agency reported Wednesday."Our economic and trade focus [on the BRI] and on China is fully legitimate and justified in light of our national interests," Conte told lawmakers ahead of an EU summit on Thursday and Friday, Xinhua reported.The prime minister said that "our peninsula, our ports and trade hubs, will not be bypassed... but will enjoy the economic advantages" created by BRI trade routes from China.Chen Zhengxi, president of the Associazione Generale dei Commercianti Cinesi in Italia, told the Global Times on Thursday that joining BRI will profoundly impact the future development of Italy.The decision by Italian leaders must be based on a comprehensive and objective understanding of the initiative, Chen said.Since BRI began six years ago, it has become the world's largest cooperation platform, Chen noted."More and more countries and international organizations have signed cooperation documents to jointly build the initiative, showing that more people are realizing that the BRI is by no means a geopolitical tool, but an opportunity for common development," Chen said.According to Chen, Italians who have been to China and truly understand the initiative spoke highly of it and claimed it will bring "win-win chances for participating countries."Doubts and misunderstandings derived from asymmetric information, he believed.It is always the basic task of overseas Chinese to spread the word about China's development concept and tell Italian people about the real China, he said.Overseas Chinese business-people are dedicated to bringing Italian fashion and agricultural products to China and also helping promote China's daily use products in Italy.Zhang Jindong, chairman of Suning Holdings Group, China's largest omni-channel retailer by sales revenue, told the Global Times that the MOU will bring huge opportunities and space for the development of private enterprises in Italy and throughout Europe."We hope that the continuous advancement of BRI will build a more open international business environment, release more preferential policies to further open up economic and trade exchanges between enterprises of the two countries," Zhang said.A senior official from Suning Holding Group was among the delegation accompanying Xi in Italy.Zhang said the company will help promote more China-made and China-invented products in Italy so that Italian consumers could feel the power of Chinese brands."During the first China International Import Expo last year, overseas orders reached 15 billion euros ($17 billion), of which over 5 billion euros of orders came from Italy," Zhang said. The company plans to introduce 150 Italian brands to China in 2019, he said.Trade between China and Italy reached a record high of $54.2 billion in 2018, and the volume between China and France surpassed $60 billion.Overseas media have been focusing on whether Italy is ready to open its ports to Chinese investment under the Belt and Road Initiative.A signed article by Xi in leading Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera ahead of his state visit reads that "our two countries may fully tap our cooperation potential in ports, logistics, shipbuilding and transportation."Zeno D'Agostino, president of Assoporti, the Italian Ports Association, told the Global Times that BRI will bring new opportunities to Italian port development."Vigorously tapping the potential of the marine economy is the best way for Italy's future economic development. The excellent cooperation between Italy and China in Vado port has set a good example. Italy should seize the opportunity to better align itself with BRI," D'Agostino said.In 2016, China ports giant Cosco Shipping Ports purchased a 40 percent stake for 53 million euros ($58.3 million) in APM Terminals' Vado Holdings, which operates the Vado Reefer Terminal at Vado Port in Italy.Vado wharf is designed to be a semi-automated container terminal and the port at the northern tip of Italy's Adriatic coast is the first among North Italian ports with the capacity to accommodate ultra-large container ships without any physical restrictions.Vado Holdings manager Bruno said the project is nearly 80 percent complete and the first berth is expected to be operational by the end of 2019.Another manager named Paul said advanced equipment and operation systems brought by Chinese enterprises have provided strong technical support for the construction of the first automated dock in Italy. When fully operational, the new terminal will provide nearly 400 local jobs.Since cooperation began between China and Italy, the operation of Vado wharf has been improved continuously, the manager said. In 2018, profits rose 16 percent, he noted."The construction of the Belt and Road has strengthened the connectivity of countries along the routes and promoted local socio-economic development," he said.The manager said he believed Vado port can play a bigger BRI role in the future.