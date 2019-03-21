Mass production of clone monkeys disease models, future drug tests possible: scientists

The recent success Chinese neuroscientists involving the first multiple cloned monkeys with a uniform genetic background from a gene-edited donor monkey would enable future drug tests on non-human primates, while expanding studies for a wider range of diseases, according to leading research fellows of the program on Thursday.



The latest development succeeded in using fibroblasts from a young adult gene-edited donor monkey with particular disease phenotypes, while the first two cloned monkeys, Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, born in China at the end of 2017, were generated by using fibroblasts from an aborted fetus.



"Such a new approach enables researchers to conduct comparative studies on monkeys from two generations," Muming Poo, the director of the Shanghai-based Institute of Neuroscience of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, told the Global Times.



More importantly, it affirmed the feasibility of using somatic cell nuclear transfers to clone monkeys with disease phenotypes, proving the effectiveness of using clone monkeys as disease models, Poo noted.



A first cohort of five gene-edited monkey clones from fibroblasts of a monkey with disease phenotypes, which are disorders in the circadian rhythm, were born in November 2018 at the institute.



Disorders in the circadian rhythm are associated with many human diseases, including sleep disorders, depression, diabetes, cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, according to a statement the Institute sent to the Global Times in January.



Cloned monkeys with circadian rhythm disorders are better for research and relevant disease treatment than other common animal models such as mice, it said.



The institute is also building a research base, expanding monkey clones with diseases ranging from immune deficiency, chronic cardiovascular diseases, endocrine disorders and eye-related ailments, an institute publicity department employee, surnamed Cao, told the Global Times on Thursday.



The new facility will also set up departments dedicated to studying the development of cancer-treating medicines using cloned monkeys.



Poo added that to build a non-human platform based on disease monkey models will be a highlight for the country's China Brain Project (CBP), goals of which were to advance the basic understanding of the brain to address urgent health needs through neuroscience to develop new technology.



China launched "China Brain Project," a 15-year project approved in 2016, following related projects set up in the US, the European Union, and Japan.





