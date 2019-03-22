Police officer cops out

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

A traffic police officer in Central China's Hunan Province is in hot water after it was discovered that he piled up a stash of 42.46 million yuan ($6.03 million) in bribes over seven years. The red spotlight is firmly on the cop surnamed Xiao for helping motorists evade the law. Under China's demerit point system, a driving license could be revoked after violations that bring a total of 12 penalty points. The unscrupulous cop in provincial capital Changsha helped violators erase adverse records and escape punishment, if drivers were willing to grease his palm with bribes ranging from 100 yuan to 2,250 yuan. He is accused of accepting bribes and abuse of authority. The traffic police is supposed to keep the public safe but the erring cop took advantage of the situation to make a fast buck. He deserves to be in the dock.