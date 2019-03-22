Chinese industry associations want more participation in drafting regulations

At the symposium held in Beijing on Tuesday, the attendees studied the circular released by the State Council earlier this month and related instructions by Premier Li Keqiang in his speech at a State Council executive meeting on February 20, according to a statement issued by the ministry Wednesday.



The nine associations cover industries of nonferrous metals, coal, automobile, insurance asset management, international contractors, agriculture, air transport, tourism and Internet social organizations.



The circular required authorities to fully listen to opinions of representative companies, industry associations, and legal associations, especially the opinions of private enterprises, labor-intensive enterprises, and small-and-medium-sized enterprises.



The circular provided regulations for industry associations to participate in the process of policy making, Ye Shengji, deputy secretary general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said at the symposium.



"The association will support this endeavor by building an industry think tank and a platform that facilitate connection with authorities," Ye said. Ye also suggested authorities do thorough research before formulating regulations and policies.



Other attendees also voiced their support for the circular and proposed advice for authorities.



The symposium called on social organization administrations to study the circular and provide guidance for industry associations while asking industry associations to learn about enterprises' appeals and report them to authorities.

