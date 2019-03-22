Spring scenery in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/22 10:31:08

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the spring scenery at Ritan Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
