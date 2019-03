A girl takes photos in front of blossoming magnolia flowers at King Tomislav Square in Zagreb, Croatia, March 21, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Blossoming magnolia flowers are seen at King Tomislav Square in Zagreb, Croatia, March 21, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

