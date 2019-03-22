Xi urges all-out rescue efforts for chemical plant blast that killed 47

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged an all-out rescue effort and preventative measures for further accidents after the chemical plant explosion in Xiangshui, East China's Jiangsu Province, according to CCTV.



As of Friday morning, 47 have died, 90 seriously injured in the explosion on Thursday afternoon.



A total of 640 were sent to hospital.



Fire trucks and firefighters were at the site and 88 people had been rescued for now, China News Service reported on Friday, noting that the fire is already under control.



During the explosion, many windows of nearby schools were shattered. A witness told the Beijing Youth Daily that he saw four people were hurt by a shattered window and sent to hospital.



Another witness surnamed Zhang said that the explosion was like an earthquake; he was sitting in the car when it occurred and his car shook.



The explosion will have a limited impact on the environment, the local government said.



Heavy smog had an impact on air conditions but was blown away quickly because of windy weather; no people live nearby because its a production area of chemical plants, said the environmental bureau of Yancheng.



Also, there's no waters heading downstream from the plant, so residents' drinking water wasn't contaminated.



Authorities will continue monitoring the environment nearby.



The chemical plant, Gangtian Yijia, was mainly in charge of producing chemical raw material and chemical products. It once received administrative punishment for safety hazards in its factory.



Huang Ming, Party chief of the Ministry of Emergency Management, and Wu Zhenglong, governor of Jiangsu Province arrived at the site to guide rescue work.



Global Times

