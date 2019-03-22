Snow scenery on Pamir Plateau, NW China's Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/22 10:48:30

Photo taken on March 21, 2019 shows the snow scenery on Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on March 21, 2019 shows a herd of yaks on the snow-covered Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

CHINA
