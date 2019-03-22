China's automakers call for unified standards for internet of vehicles

Executives from China's leading automakers have called for efforts in developing infrastructure, standards and technologies related to the internet of vehicles(IoV), China daily reported Friday.



"China should establish a unified standard on IoV, without which, each automaker will have to have its own interface to connect with the intelligent network, and that will be a serious waste of resources," the newspaper quoted Zhu Huarong, president of Changan Auto, as saying.



IoV refers to the network made up of cars that are intelligent and connected, which is an important foundation of the future smart vehicles, especially for autonomous driving, Zhu said.



China is striving to cultivate a globally competitive internet-connected vehicles industry, planning to have more smart cars with partial or fully autonomous functions.



By 2020, the market scale of the country's intelligent connected vehicles is expected to exceed 100 billion yuan (12 billion US dollars), said Miao Wei, minister of industry and information technology, earlier at the World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference.



Meanwhile, China has gained momentum in intelligent connected vehicles with almost all major carmakers including SAIC Motor and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group as well as internet giants such as Tencent and Baidu having increased efforts.



"Geely will step up efforts to make AI-enabled, internet-connected smart cars. Such cars will become more intelligent where mobile terminals can be connected to the network and drivers can talk to the system in the car," said the newspaper, quoting Shen Ziyu, vice-president of the Geely Automobile Research Institute.

