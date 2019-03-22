OIC FMs meet over anti-Muslim violence

The foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states are meeting in Istanbul on Friday over how to respond to hatred speeches, violence and terror against Muslims.



The meeting was called by Turkey following terror attacks on two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch on March 15, which left 50 people dead.



Addressing the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described the gathering as a sign showing the Islam world is not deaf in the face of the attacks facing Muslims in different parts of the world.



"Against racism, intolerance, exclusion and violence, today we will strengthen our solidarity with them," Cavusoglu said, stressing that taking effective measures against Islamophobia and the problems it creates is "a must" under today's conditions.



The minister urged the administrators, decision-makers and politicians in places where Muslims live to take practical steps against rising violence.



Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the OIC secretary general, also called for the world to take actions against hatred and intolerance toward Muslims, saying "terror has no language, religion or race."



Winston Peters, New Zealand's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, said the largest ever investigation in his country has been launched into the mosque attacks and the attacker would spend the rest of his life alone in a cell.



"We place great importance on freedom of religious belief," he said, adding that "attacks on Muslims are attacks on all of us."

