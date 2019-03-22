S.Korean PM to visit China next week to attend Boao Forum for Asia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/22





South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will visit China next week to attend an annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), Lee's office said Friday.Lee will make a two-day visit to Boao, a coastal town in China's southern island province of Hainan, from March 27 to attend the BFA annual conference.The BFA annual conference will be held in Boao from March 26 to 29 under the theme of "Shared Future, Concerted Action, Common Development."It would mark the first South Korean prime minister's participation in the BFA annual conference since 2014.The South Korean prime minister will also make a three-day visit to China's southwestern city of Chongqing.