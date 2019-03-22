China's pair rank 14th in rhythm dance at figure skating worlds

Pyeongchang Olympic runners-up Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France led the rhythm dance at the Saitama figure skating world championships here on Friday. China's Wang Shiyue/Liu Xinyu ranked 14th and qualified for the free dance.



Papadakis/Cizeron, triple world champions and hot favorite in ice dance, scored their season best 88.42 points, nearly five points clear of Russia's Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, who got 83.94. Another Russian pair Alexandra Stepanova/Ivan Bukin came third in 83.10.



Papadakis said she and Cizeron have been training hard on their technique.



"It's pretty hard on this program to have the levels that we want.



"We worked a lot of technique since Europeans. I think that's what made the big difference."



China's Wang/Liu, both 24, scored 68.47 and ranked in 14th place.



"We skated well today, especially the second half," said Liu. "We performed our training level and I am happy about that."



Wang/Liu finished 18th in last world championships.



"We improved a lot this season," said Wang. "But I am not satisfied with our program components score (PCS). We need to improve on it."



The free dance will held on Saturday.

