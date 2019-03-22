17 killed in road accident in Malawi

At least 17 people have died while 25 were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred Friday morning in Ntcheu district along Malawi's backbone road, M1.



According to eyewitnesses, a truck coming from the direction of Lilongwe heading towards Balaka plunged into stationary commuter minibuses and traders at a local market called Kampepuza by the M1 Road and killed 17 people in the process.



Police have confirmed the accident and death of the 17 people among them traders and commuting passengers but the cause of the accident is yet to be established.



Coincidentally, Minister of Homeland Security, who is also responsible for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, Nicholas Dausi, happened to be passing by the accident scene and he assisted in mobilizing vehicles to rush the injured to nearest hospitals.



According to police spokesperson for the strict, Hastings Chigalu, the truck driver has since been arrested for questioning.

