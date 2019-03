Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference and deliver a keynote speech next Thursday in the southern province of Hainan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Friday.Republic of Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus will also attend the conference.