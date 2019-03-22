LOVO celebrates 10th Anniversary, Tmall Super Brand Day at the Louvre

Guests cut the anniversary cake. Photo: Courtesy of LOVO

Guests celebrate LOVO's 10th Anniversary and Tmall Super Brand Day at the Louvre Museum in Paris on March 18. Photo: Courtesy of LOVO

China's leading home furnishing company LOVO, in collaboration with China's largest e-commerce platformTmall.com, held the "LOVO 10th Anniversary Birthday Party and Tmall Super Brand Day" at the Louvre Museum in Paris on March 18.Company leaders and designers attended the event, and among them were the famous French designer, Isabel Marant, Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy to France, Gao Yuanyuan, and the host of the event, DJ Ariel Wizman.LOVO has always been committed to creating quality bedding products, and improving and elevating the aesthetic value and style of home furnishing. LOVO'S choice to host the 10th anniversary celebration of the brand at the Louvre strongly conveys the brand's respect and love for design and art. This home décor company's attitude is aimed at the innovation of bedding materials, paying close attention to consumers' aesthetic needs and striving to always improve their quality of life.Isabel Marant, the founder of the French fashion brand Isabel Marant, said that LOVO highly respects young European designers, which is very rare among Chinese brands. She believes that fashion trends can connect with the new trend of aesthetics in the home textile industry to create a cross-boundary spark and interpret young fashion concepts for the home furnishing brand.At the event, Wang Liang, the head of the LOVO brand, announced the "Europe 100" plan. In 2019, LOVO will work with 100 young European designers to create new products that are comfortable and stylish, and built to give you the best sleep experience. This initiative is proof of the brand's goal to strive for excellence in its industry. LOVO is building a new fashion trend, which makes it the leading brand in China's home furnishing industry.LOVO products are works of art and design. LOVO is constantly upgrading its brand value to open an exciting new chapter for the next decade. Utilizing their European design resources, creating brand awareness by merging European designs in their products, and closely cooperating with Tmall.com to create high quality shopping experiences, they are able to provide people with a unique customer experience.