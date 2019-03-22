Sri Lanka re-issues severe heat warning as temperatures to hit as high as 41 degrees

Sri Lanka's Meteorology Department, on Friday re-issued an extreme heat advisory for several districts of the island country as temperatures were expected to soar as high as 41 degrees celsius in the coming days.



The Meteorology Department, in a statement issued the severe heat advisory for Mannar in the north, Puttalam and Kurunegala in the north west and Monaragala in the Uva Province.



"In such extreme situations, it may be possible to have heat cramps and exhaustion. Continuous activity could also result in heat stroke," the department said.



Several other areas including capital Colombo were also warned to remain cautious due to the extreme heat.



The department also advised the public to remain hydrated and not to leave children and elderly unattended in the coming days.

