Syria lambasts Trump for ignoring intl law on Golan

WH says area important to Israel’s security

The Syrian government on Friday condemned US President Donald Trump's pledge to recognize Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights, saying it flies in the face of international law.



Trump on Thursday called the Golan - a strategic area seized from Syria in 1967 and annexed in a move never recognized by the international community - "of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!"



The Syrian government denounced his comments, saying they flagrantly disregarded international law."



The American position toward Syria's occupied Golan Heights "clearly reflects the United States' contempt for international legitimacy and its flagrant violation of international law," a foreign ministry source told the official SANA news agency.



The source said Trump's comments showed the extent of his administration's bias toward Israel.



They "once again confirmed the United State's blind bias in favor of the Zionist occupation forces and its unlimited support for their aggressive actions."



The source accused the US of stoking tensions and threatening international stability, and urged members of the international community to stand against such positions and act in accordance with international law.



"The statements of the US president and his administration on the occupied Syrian Golan will never change the fact that the Golan was and will remain Arab and Syrian," the source said.



The Arab League echoed the Syrian government's position.



Trump's comments recognizing Israel's annexation are "completely outside international law," League secretary general Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.



"It is a recognition that, if applied, creates no rights, carries no obligations and lacks any legal value."



Turkey, which hosted the last indirect peace talks between Israel and the Syrian government in 2008, said the abrupt policy change from Washington risked plunging the region into a "new crisis."



"Trump's unfortunate statement about the Golan Heights brings the region to the edge of a new crisis," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.



"We will never allow the occupation of Golan Heights to be made legitimate," he added.



Following a long period of calm along the armistice line on the Golan since the Arab-Israeli conflict of 1973, tensions flared after civil war broke out in Syria in 2011.



Israel provided medical assistance to wounded rebel fighters and repeatedly struck government positions in response to stray fire across the ceasefire line.



It also launched a bombing campaign against suspected positions of Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, which have both intervened militarily in support of President Bashar al-Assad.



Trump's recognition announcement was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





