US slammed for sanctions against two Chinese firms

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)
China has been faithfully carrying out UN resolutions on North Korea
, and opposes any unilateral sanctions and long-arm measures by any country based on its own laws, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in response to US sanctions on two Chinese firms for doing business with North Korea.
The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Chinese firms Dalian Haibo International Freight Co. Ltd. and Liaoning Danxing International Forwarding Co. Ltd. for allegedly violating a ban on conducting trade with North Korea and using deceptive methods to circumvent international and US sanctions, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
Under the penalties, the two shipping companies will be blocked from engaging with the US financial system or with any asset based in the US. US businesses are also prohibited from working with them in the future.
China lodged solemn representations against the US following the latter's action, Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, said at a Friday news briefing, and urged the US to stop the wrongdoings.
China has fully adhered to UN resolutions on North Korea, and any company or individual, found in violation of the resolutions, will receive appropriate punishment, Geng said.
He noted that China opposes any unilateral sanctions and long-arm measures against Chinese entities.