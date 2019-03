Indonesia to cancel 49-jet Boeing 737 deal

Indonesia's national carrier Garuda has told Boeing it will cancel a multi-billion-dollar order for 49 Boeing 737 Max 8 jets after the model was involved in two fatal crashes.



The move could spark more cancellations from other major carriers, an aviation analyst said, as Boeing and US federal regulators are set to face their first public grilling by Congress since the deadly incidents.