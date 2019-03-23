GM to invest 300 mln USD in US plant to produce new EV

General Motors (GM) plans to invest 300 million US dollars at its Orion assembly plant in the US state of Michigan to produce a new Chevrolet electric vehicle (EV), said the US automaker on Friday.



GM originally intended to produce the new electric vehicle outside the United States. The decision to bring it to Orion will add 400 new jobs there.



This is part of GM's new commitment to invest a total of 1.8 billion dollars in its United States manufacturing operations, creating 700 new jobs and supporting 28,000 jobs across six states, according to the GM.



"We are excited to bring these jobs and this investment to the US," said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra, adding that this new Chevrolet electric vehicle is another positive step toward GM's commitment to an all-electric future.



The announcement came days after US President Donald Trump lashed out at GM and pressured the auto giant to reopen the Ohio plant, whose close has put 1,700 people out of work.

