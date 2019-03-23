Gala marking friendship between China and Italy held in Rome

Students attend a gala marking the friendship between China and Italy in Rome, Italy, March 21, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Actors from Nazionale Acrobati Pizzaioli perform acrobatics during a gala marking the friendship between China and Italy in Rome, Italy, March 21, 2019.(Photo:Xinhua)

Performers from China and Italy play musical instruments during a gala marking the friendship between China and Italy in Rome, Italy, March 21, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Children give performance during a gala marking the friendship between China and Italy in Rome, Italy, March 21, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)