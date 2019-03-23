Ceremony marking start of spring plowing held in Khesum Village, China's Tibet

Villagers dance at a ceremony marking the start of spring plowing in Khesum Village, Nedong of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2019. Khesum was the starting point of sweeping democratic reform in 1959, which ended feudal serfdom under theocracy and began a new chapter for the plateau region in southwest China.(Photo:Xinhua)

Villagers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring plowing in Khesum Village, Nedong of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2019. Khesum was the starting point of sweeping democratic reform in 1959, which ended feudal serfdom under theocracy and began a new chapter for the plateau region in southwest China.(Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 16, 2019 shows a view of Khesum village in Nedong of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Khesum was the starting point of sweeping democratic reform in 1959, which ended feudal serfdom under theocracy and began a new chapter for the plateau region in southwest China. (Photo:Xinhua)

A villager participates in a ceremony marking the start of spring plowing in Khesum Village, Nedong of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 16, 2019. Khesum was the starting point of sweeping democratic reform in 1959, which ended feudal serfdom under theocracy and began a new chapter for the plateau region in southwest China. (Photo:Xinhua)

Villager Yanggim (L) sings with a singer in Khesum Village, Nedong of Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 20, 2019. Khesum was the starting point of sweeping democratic reform in 1959, which ended feudal serfdom under theocracy and began a new chapter for the plateau region in southwest China. (Photo:Xinhua)