Sixty-four people are confirmed dead while 21 remain in critical condition in hospitals

and 28 others are missing, 40 hours after a tragic chemical plant explosion in Xiangshui County, East China's Jiangsu Province, it was announced by Cao Lubao, mayor of Yancheng, at a press conference Saturday. (Photos: Li Hao/GT)

