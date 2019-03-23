Mayor: 64 killed in Xiangshui chemical plant explosion

An explosion at a chemical plant in Yancheng city in East China's Jiangsu Province killed 64 people while 21 remain in critical condition and 28 others are listed as missing on Saturday morning, about 40 hours after the tragic blast.



Speaking to a room of packed reporters, Cao Lubao, mayor of Yancheng, said that the central government is sending top-class physicians from Beijing, Shanghai and other cities to help with emergency treatment of the seriously injured. Jiangsu Province has also rushed to transport doctors from nearby cities and counties to help with the rescue.



On Saturday morning, long lines of the public are waiting at the hospitals to donate blood, and doctors said blood supplies are sufficient now.



Yancheng environment protection official Cheng Jie told the Global Times that sample tests show that chemical pollutants have dispersed, and the atmospheric parameters have come down to normal limits.



Cao Lubao, the mayor of Yancheng, told the press conference that 28 people are missing after the accident, which took place in the Tianjiayi chemical factory in Xiangshui county on Thursday afternoon.



Cao said that 26 dead people have been identified. He expressed his condolences to their families.



According to Cao, 16 hospitals across Yanchgeng had received and treated 617 patients as of press time, among whom 523 have been lightly bruised by glass shards.



Twenty-three people left hospital after receiving treatment. “The number of serious patients is gradually declining,” Cao noted.



The accident damaged more than 2,800 houses nearby. Eighty-nine houses were destroyed. Local governments will relocate or give cash compensation to families, Cao said.



Schools that have suspended classes because of the accident will reopen on Monday.



Yancheng people have helped rescue services after the blast.



The Global Times reporter found about 100 people lined up to donate blood as early as 8 am Saturday morning.



Many volunteers have been working in the Xiangshui People’s Hospital since late Thursday, and they have not taken a time to rest.



Wang Jifang, vice Party chief of the hospital told the Global Times reporter that they had received more than 10,000 milliliters of donated blood since the accident. “The blood supply is sufficient,” Wang noted.

