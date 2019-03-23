Blast search and rescue continues Saturday

Although major fires have been put out at the Xiangshui chemical plant explosion site on Saturday afternoon, firefighters and rescuers remain there searching for survivors. Local residents living nearby started to clean and restore their impacted houses, and volunteers are making lunches for the firefighters and rescuers.It will take a few days before the search and rescue to stop, and the evacuated residents to move back to their homes, local officials say. However, the wounds and scars, both physical and psychological, will take many more days to heal.

Firefighters take a rest Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Rescuer search on the site Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Firefighters put out a residue fire Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Strewn shoes Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Cars destroyed Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A bulldozer moves away debris Photo: Yang Hui/GT