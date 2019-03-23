Road accident in Philippines kills 5, hurts 9

Five people were killed and nine others injured in a car accident along a highway in Apalit town in Pampanga province, north of Philippine capital Manila on Saturday, police said.



Police said the victims, mostly overseas Filipino workers, were aboard a van headed to Clark International Airport in Pampanga to catch their flights. But midway to the airport, one of the tires of the van burst around 12:30 p.m. local time, causing the van to lose control.



The van was carrying 15 people, according to the initial police report. The 14 people were accounted for but one is reportedly missing, police said.



Police said the nine wounded passengers are being treated at a local hospital.

