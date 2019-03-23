Zambian minister says BRI affords Africa access to friendly financing, technology

Zambia has made use of the competitive and friendly financing from China to roll out infrastructure development across the country, a senior government official said on Saturday.
Brian Mushimba, Minister of Transport and Communication, said the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI) has afforded Zambia and Africa as a whole access to friendly financing and technology.
"China affords Africa a long term partnership without the history of prejudice and discrimination which is very critical for all stakeholders," he said.
Mushimba told Xinhua that Zambia has taken advantage of the opportunities to roll out infrastructure development such as airports, hospitals and agriculture facilities.
According to Muchimba, infrastructure development under the support of the Chinese government was evident in many parts of the country, adding that Zambia was committed to embracing more of such support for sustainable development.
Mushimba said the BRI is a game changer in Africa as it has charted and created strong economic partnership than never before.
The BRI has a lot of good programs in terms of infrastructure development that can be replicated in African projects, he added.