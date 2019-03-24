Rhinos from Nepal make 1st public appearance in Shanghai

Two one-horned rhinos from Nepal eat at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in east China's Shanghai, March 23, 2019. Two one-horned rhinos from Nepal, named Soaltee and Mitini, made their first public appearance on Saturday at Shanghai Wild Animal Park. This rare species is now living in just a few Asian countries. Both Soaltee, the male, and Mitini, the female, now weigh over 1,000 kilograms. (Photo:Xinhua)

A keeper feeds an one-horned rhino at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in east China's Shanghai, March 23, 2019.

Two one-horned rhinos from Nepal play at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in east China's Shanghai, March 23, 2019.