60th anniv. of democratic reforms in Tibet celebrated in Lhasa

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/24 8:02:17

Young people present hada, a white ceremonial silk scarf, to the elderly in an event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of democratic reforms in Tibet, at a community in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 23, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Children dance to celebrate the 60th anniversary of democratic reforms in Tibet, at a community in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 23, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People attend an event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of democratic reforms in Tibet, at a community in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 23, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People dance to celebrate the 60th anniversary of democratic reforms in Tibet, at a community in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 23, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People dance to celebrate the 60th anniversary of democratic reforms in Tibet, at a community in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 23, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

