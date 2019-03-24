China Development Forum 2019 held in Beijing

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the Economic Summit of China Development Forum 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2019. The three-day China Development Forum, which kicked off Saturday, will focus on key issues such as the supply-side structural reform, new measures of proactive fiscal policy, and the opening-up of the financial sector and financial stability. More than 50 officials from the Chinese central government's departments and over 150 overseas delegates will participate in the forum, including 96 executives from the world's leading companies and nearly 30 globally well-known scholars. (Photo:Xinhua)

Nic Nicandrou, chief executive officer of Prudential Corporation Asia, receives an interview with Xinhua during the China Development Forum 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2019. The three-day China Development Forum, which kicked off Saturday, will focus on key issues such as the supply-side structural reform, new measures of proactive fiscal policy, and the opening-up of the financial sector and financial stability. More than 50 officials from the Chinese central government's departments and over 150 overseas delegates will participate in the forum, including 96 executives from the world's leading companies and nearly 30 globally well-known scholars. (Photo:Xinhua)

Baidu CEO Robin Li delivers a speech during the China Development Forum 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2019. The three-day China Development Forum, which kicked off Saturday, will focus on key issues such as the supply-side structural reform, new measures of proactive fiscal policy, and the opening-up of the financial sector and financial stability. More than 50 officials from the Chinese central government's departments and over 150 overseas delegates will participate in the forum, including 96 executives from the world's leading companies and nearly 30 globally well-known scholars. (Photo:Xinhua)

Albert Ng, chairman of reginal managing partner of Ernst & Young Greater China, receives an interview with Xinhua during the China Development Forum 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2019. The three-day China Development Forum, which kicked off Saturday, will focus on key issues such as the supply-side structural reform, new measures of proactive fiscal policy, and the opening-up of the financial sector and financial stability. More than 50 officials from the Chinese central government's departments and over 150 overseas delegates will participate in the forum, including 96 executives from the world's leading companies and nearly 30 globally well-known scholars. (Photo:Xinhua)

Shen Nanpeng, founding and managing partner of Sequoia Capital China, attends CDF Talk during the Economic Summit of China Development Forum 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2019. The three-day China Development Forum, which kicked off Saturday, will focus on key issues such as the supply-side structural reform, new measures of proactive fiscal policy, and the opening-up of the financial sector and financial stability. More than 50 officials from the Chinese central government's departments and over 150 overseas delegates will participate in the forum, including 96 executives from the world's leading companies and nearly 30 globally well-known scholars. (Photo:Xinhua)

Doug DeVos, co-chairman of the Board of Amway Corporation, receives an interview with Xinhua during the China Development Forum 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2019. The three-day China Development Forum, which kicked off Saturday, will focus on key issues such as the supply-side structural reform, new measures of proactive fiscal policy, and the opening-up of the financial sector and financial stability. More than 50 officials from the Chinese central government's departments and over 150 overseas delegates will participate in the forum, including 96 executives from the world's leading companies and nearly 30 globally well-known scholars. (Photo:Xinhua)

Christoforos Pissarides, professor of the London School of Economics and Political Science and Nobel Prize winner, speaks at the Economic Summit of China Development Forum 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2019. The three-day China Development Forum, which kicked off Saturday, will focus on key issues such as the supply-side structural reform, new measures of proactive fiscal policy, and the opening-up of the financial sector and financial stability. More than 50 officials from the Chinese central government's departments and over 150 overseas delegates will participate in the forum, including 96 executives from the world's leading companies and nearly 30 globally well-known scholars. (Photo:Xinhua)

Oscar-winning director Malcolm Clarke speaks at the Economic Summit of China Development Forum 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2019. The three-day China Development Forum, which kicked off Saturday, will focus on key issues such as the supply-side structural reform, new measures of proactive fiscal policy, and the opening-up of the financial sector and financial stability. More than 50 officials from the Chinese central government's departments and over 150 overseas delegates will participate in the forum, including 96 executives from the world's leading companies and nearly 30 globally well-known scholars. (Photo:Xinhua)

Shan Jixiang, curator of the Palace Museum, speaks at the Economic Summit of China Development Forum 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2019. The three-day China Development Forum, which kicked off Saturday, will focus on key issues such as the supply-side structural reform, new measures of proactive fiscal policy, and the opening-up of the financial sector and financial stability. More than 50 officials from the Chinese central government's departments and over 150 overseas delegates will participate in the forum, including 96 executives from the world's leading companies and nearly 30 globally well-known scholars. (Photo:Xinhua)